Police: Memphis man on shooting spree recording attacks to Facebook still at large

Updated 9:37PM
Tennessee
An armed and dangerous man is going around Memphis shooting people, according to Memphis Police. Police said a 19-year-old man is suspected in the shooting spree on Wednesday. The man claims to have shot five people in a Facebook Live video seen by FOX13. In that video, the man appears to walk into an AutoZone store, aim a gun at a man and pull the trigger. At least two shootings had been reported in Memphis as of 7 p.m., a deadly shooting at a BP gas station on South Parkway and a woman who was critically injured after being shot on Norris Road near I-240. Memphis Police tweeted around 7 p.m. alerting the public. The man is allegedly recording himself shooting people on Facebook live, police said. Police do not have any exact location for this man at this time. Police said the man is still at large and urged everybody to stay indoors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis is currently on lockdown after several shots were reported in the area and police said a 19-year-old man was wanted for multiple shootings in the city, Fox 13 reported

On Wednesday afternoon, Memphis police said the suspect a 19-year-old Black man was going around shooting people and recording his actions on Facebook. 

At least two shootings were reported as of 7 p.m. local time, Fox 13 reported. One occurred at a BP gas station, and a woman was injured during another, Fox 13 reported.

The Memphis Police Department released an image of a suspect it says is linked to a series of shootings in the city. (Memphis Police Department)

One Twitter user posted a clip of the suspect's Facebook live which shows him entering a store and shooting at a nearby customer. 

WARNING: THE VIDEO IN THIS LINK CONTAINS GRAPHIC FOOTAGE AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME. 

"So a random guy in Memphis is going around just shooting & killing random people on his Facebook live, happening right now, Memphis stay safe," the Twitter user wrote. 

The man is reportedly driving a blue or silver Infiniti car, police say. 

Anyone with information on these incidents should call 911 immediately. 

