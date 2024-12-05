Police shoot man, woman after armed car chase with toddler inside

The Brief The NYPD is responding to a police-involved shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Sources tell FOX 5 NY that a man shot at police during a car chase, and officers returned fire. Sources say both a man and woman civilian were injured in the exchange of gunfire.



A man and woman were shot by police in Brooklyn following a car chase, according to officials.

Police say the woman driving was armed with a man in the passenger seat and a 3-year-old girl in the back seat.

Police say the shooting happened near Utica Avenue and Park Place in Crown Heights.

The scene of a police-involved shooting in Crown Heights

Sources tell FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso that a woman driving a black vehicle stopped at the corner of Utica Avenue when police approached. Officials say that when officers reached the car, a male passenger began shooting, and police returned fire.

Officials say the woman attempted to flee on foot when the shooting broke out but was apprehended shortly after.

FOX 5 NY confirms that three people were in the vehicle, including the man and woman who were shot, along with a three-year-old girl.

The woman was shot in the leg and is expected to survive, while the male passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police recovered the gun from the vehicle and the toddler was unharmed.

The NYPD is on the scene of a police-involved shooting in Crown Heights

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.