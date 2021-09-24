Police probe machete attack inside Walmart in NJ

Police are investigating a machete attack that took place inside a Walmart store in New Jersey on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a Walmart store on Harrison Avenue in Kearny around 10:30 a.m. Cops found a wounded 43-year-old man inside the store who had suffered a deep cut in the back of his head, police said .

The man had been involved in an argument with another man, who then attacked him with a machete, according to the police's preliminary investigation.

The attacker ran from the store before the officers arrived, Kearny Police said.

EMS brought the victim to University Hospital in Newark, where he was treated and released, police said.

Video from SkyFOX, which was over the store, showed numerous police cars and other emergency vehicles at the scene as well as a number of people waiting outside the store as cops investigated.

Anyone with information about this case can call the police at 201-998-1313.

