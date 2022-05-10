Police investigate car down embankment in Glen Ridge

Police in Glen Ridge, New Jersey are on the scene of a vehicle that appears to have gone down an embankment. There are unconfirmed reports of multiple fatalities.

It is not clear what caused the vehicle to flip over at about 5 a.m. and land on its left side next to a tree.

Police have closed off Bloomfield Avenue between Ridgewood and Hillside Avenues. DeCamp buses are being diverted around the scene.

The incident occurred near the NJ Transit Glen Ridge train station, a local high school, elementary school, and the district’s board of education building.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. FOX 5 News has a call out to the Glen Ridge Police Dept. and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

