Police investigate car down embankment in Glen Ridge
NEW JERSEY - Police in Glen Ridge, New Jersey are on the scene of a vehicle that appears to have gone down an embankment. There are unconfirmed reports of multiple fatalities.
It is not clear what caused the vehicle to flip over at about 5 a.m. and land on its left side next to a tree.
Police have closed off Bloomfield Avenue between Ridgewood and Hillside Avenues. DeCamp buses are being diverted around the scene.
The incident occurred near the NJ Transit Glen Ridge train station, a local high school, elementary school, and the district’s board of education building.
Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. FOX 5 News has a call out to the Glen Ridge Police Dept. and is awaiting a response.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Police in Glen Ridge, New Jersey are on the scene of a vehicle that appears to have gone down an embankment. There are unconfirmed reports of multiple fatalities. (FOX 5 NY)
Advertisement