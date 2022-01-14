Police in pursuit of stolen Cadillac in South Los Angeles

Police were in pursuit of a suspect driving a stolen red Cadillac in South Los Angeles Friday morning.

Stu Mundel reports live from SkyFOX.

The chase was reported just before 5 a.m.

The pursuit began on surface streets in a residential area before moving to the 105 Freeway. The suspect proceeded to exit off surface streets and ran multiple red lights before merging onto the 110 Freeway.

At one point, the suspect had a recorded speed of 130 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.