Police hunting for masked suspects linked to 40 burglaries across NYC

The NYPD is on the hunt for several masked suspects wanted in connection to a total of 40 burglaries across New York City since March.

According to authorities, the three to four suspects have been breaking into commercial establishments and removing coin machines, merchandise, property and cash from registers before fleeing in various vehicles with stolen plates.

Three of the thefts took place in Brooklyn, 28 took place in Queens, and 9 happened in the Bronx.

No-one was injured in any of the robberies.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents are asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.