National Police Week, celebrated this year between May 12 and May 18 , honors those in America’s law enforcement who serve – as well as those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

More than 24,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty since the first law enforcement death in 1786, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund , which holds several events to commemorate the week.

In honor of National Police Week, there are several restaurants and food brands that have ongoing deals for the men and women in blue.

Here are some of the discounts and freebies offered to those in law enforcement:

Chick-fil-A

Many Chick-fil-A locations offer a certain percentage off for those in uniform. However, the discounts vary by location because each restaurant is operated by local franchise owners, the company says . Check with a local Chick-fil-A restaurant about any available discounts for those in law enforcement.

Fire Department Coffee

Fire Department Coffee offers all first responders, as well as emergency dispatchers, active military members and veterans, a 15% off discount for life .

Home Chef

The meal kit company offers 50% off the first order for first responders and 10% off each recurring box. New users can verify with ID.me in the signup process.

KIND Bars

KIND offers 15% off sitewide for first responders, including police and other law enforcement roles, as well as military, nurses, doctors, teachers and students. Customers can get the discount by verifying their identity with ID.me at cart or checkout.

Outback Steakhouse

All year long, Outback Steakhouse offers 10% off of the entire bill for first responders. The deal is also given to military veterans and servicemembers, firefighters, other first responders, nurses, doctors and medical staff with a valid ID.

What is National Police Week?

National Police Week is a time to honor the men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line to keep communities safe.

This year, it runs from May 12 to May 18, 2024. The week-long recognition coincides with National Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15 – which President John F. Kennedy signed into law in 1962, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration .

Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers travel to Washington, D.C., each year during National Police Week to remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The special week is commemorated with ceremonies and other in-person events, including the 36th Annual Candlelight Vigil to honor officers killed in the line of duty and whose names have recently been added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial .

Currently, there are 24,067 names engraved on the walls of the memorial. There were 118 law enforcement officers killed in 2023 and their names are being formally dedicated this month.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.