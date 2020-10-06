Police: Drunken mom with kids in SUV crashes into house

A woman was arrested for driving under the influence with her three children in the vehicle after she lost control of her SUV and crashed it into a home in Brentwood, New York, on Oct. 4, police said.

Video taken by Brentwood resident Angelica Reyes shows the Lincoln Navigator veering off the road, destroying Reyes's mailbox, launching into her kitchen, crashing through a sitting area and fence in her backyard, and then coming to a stop in the neighbor's property.

"I'm just thankful that we are all good," Reyes said. "Nobody was home, thank God."

Reyes said she and her family were at a friend's house.

The woman driving the SUV was treated for minor injuries at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. The three daughters, ages 4, 5, and 8, were not hurt, Suffolk County Police said.

Authorities charged her with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The three children were released to the custody of their father, police said.

Brentwood is a hamlet in the Town of Islip.