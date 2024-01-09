Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Mercer County
6
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 AM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Southern Queens County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Hudson County

Authorities call off pursuit for suspected stolen vehicle in South LA

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:14PM
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have called off a pursuit of a suspect in a reportedly stolen vehicle in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning. 

The police chase was first reported in the Carson area around 9:45 a.m., according to authorities. 

Preliminary reports indicated there were possibly three people inside that suspected stolen vehicle, but two people had exited the car and only the driver remained. 

The pursuit moved on to the Willowbrook area before ending up in the South Los Angeles neighborhood, where the suspect in the red car led authorities on a relatively slow-speed chase on surface streets. 

Authorities called off the pursuit due to safety reasons just after 10 a.m. 

No other information was immediately available.