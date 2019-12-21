Expand / Collapse search

Police: Car hits tractor-trailer, killing 3 women in NJ

Published 
Woodbridge
Associated Press
article

The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file image. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A car rear-ended a tractor-trailer at an intersection in New Jersey, killing three women, police said Saturday.

The 2012 Nissan Altima struck the truck as it was pulling away from a stoplight just before midnight Friday in Woodbridge, Sgt. Philip Agosta said Saturday.

Michaela Powell, 23, and Uchechukw Chukwuma, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene, Agosta said.

Brianna Martinez, 23, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she was pronounced dead, he said.

Agosta said all three were from the Somerset section of Franklin Township.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------