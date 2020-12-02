Police break up Long Island mansion party that drew hundreds

Red cups and a glass bottle still on the front lawn of a Brookhaven mansion on Hawkins Lane where police say hundreds of people were planning to attend a massive party early Monday morning.

“There was a gathering of 300-400 people in attendance and multiple 911 calls,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Officials say officers reduced coronavirus exposure as they were quick to shut down the party.

The owner of the home according to police rented the mansion to a host via Airbnb.

One neighbor we spoke with who didn’t want to be identified was taken aback after he heard commotion in what’s normally a quiet area - he saw fancy cars and close to 100 people walking towards the mansion.

“My own driveway and neighbors’ driveways were completely blocked, full of cars trying to get in and out,” said the neighbor.

Invites to the potential superspreader event were sent out during a time when Suffolk County is seeing a COVID-19 positivity rate as high as it was back in May.

Whoever threw the party will be held accountable and could face civil fines up to $15,000 for violating the state’s mandate to keep gatherings to ten people.

“We’re not going to allow people to skirt the COVID-19 public health rules by thinking you’re going to rent a home and you’ll get away with that,” Bellone said.

In September, Nassau police broke up a house party in East Meadow and in October Suffolk police broke up a party with 200-300 people in Farmingville.