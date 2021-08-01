Expand / Collapse search

Police: 4 killed in crash in front of NJ car dealership

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New Jersey
Associated Press
Crime scene tape article

FILE - File image of crime scene tape. (FOX TV Stations)

Four people were killed in a crash in front of a southern New Jersey car dealership over the weekend, authorities said.

NJ.com reports that Chief William Whinna of the Westville police department confirmed the single-car crash early Sunday.

Police officials later confirmed that it happened after 9 p.m. Saturday in front of Pellegrino Chevrolet on Gateway Boulevard just off Interstate 295.

There was no further information about the victims or the circumstances of the crash.

