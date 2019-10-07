Police: 2 young siblings who died were found hanging

State police are investigating the deaths of an 8-year-old boy and his 4-year-old sister in Berks County.

There was no answer at the Albany Township home of 36-year old Lisa Snyder Tuesday. She is the mother of 4-year-old Brinley and 8-year-old Connor Snyder. Police say the two were found hanging in the basement of the home on Sept. 23.

Snyder, who has not been named a suspect, appeared 20 minutes later. She ignored questions from reporters and quickly drove off.

In what the Berks County DA calls a “horrible, horrible case”, according to search warrants, state police are investigating the deaths as “criminal homicides and criminal attempt homicides”.

According to the records, the young “victims” were “hanging approximately three feet apart from a single wired cable with plastic coating.”

The deaths and criminal probe have stunned this rural Berks County community.

Investigators report the mother was in the home at the time and state police are focusing on an Xbox the 8-year-old used to view internet websites.

Investigators have removed electronic equipment from the home and want to weigh a 50-pound, husky, pit bull mix dog that’s been given away.

Investigators reveal in records the cord was wrapped around the main support beam in the basement and two dining room chairs were knocked over next to the victims.

The Department of Human Services released the following statement. "Assessment and ongoing case management services were previously provided to the family of Conner and Brinley Snyder through Berks County Children and Youth Services."

Police are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made.