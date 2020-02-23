Expand / Collapse search

Police: 2 kayakers rescued off NJ coast after kayak capsizes

Published 
Barnegat
Associated Press
article

This Aug. 9, 2017 photo shows boaters on Barnegat Bay in Mantoloking N.J. at sunset. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

BARNEGAT, N.J. (AP) — State police in New Jersey say two kayakers were rescued last week as they were “struggling to stay afloat” after one of their kayaks capsized in Barnegat Bay.

Troopers from the Point Pleasant station of the marine services bureau were called just before 3 p.m. Wednesday after the kayakers were reported a mile off the coast of the Barnegat municipal docks.

The troopers saw one of the victims “hanging onto the other victim's kayak, which was also taking on water due to the rough conditions," police said in a Facebook post.

The troopers immediately pulled both kayakers onto their vessel and provided them with dry clothes. The victims were taken shore, treated at the scene and released, police said.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------