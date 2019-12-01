Polar bear cub born on Thanksgiving Day

The Columbus Zoo in Ohio has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season after a new polar bear cub joined their family on Thanksgiving Day.

Surveillance footage shows the mother, Aurora, tending to her newborn baby cub seconds after giving birth.

The mother and cub will spend the holiday season together, bonding before they make their public debut in the spring.

The zoo says that polar bear cubs tend to have low survival rates, but say they are optimistic about the cubs chances, adding that the cub’s mother is very attentive and nursing successfully.