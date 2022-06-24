Planned Parenthood of Greater NY prepares for increase in out-of-state abortion patients

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York has been preparing for a day like today for years.

The organization that argues abortion is health care has made it their mission to make sure everyone receives the care they need. So, in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, they’ll be increasing appointment availability by 20% and expanding in-person services in parts of the state as well as telehealth medicine to accommodate anticipated demand.

"We are tapping into our network of healthcare professionals to hire more clinical and frontline staff," said Joy D. Calloway, the Interim President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York.

"This move will allow us to decrease appointment wait times and serve more patients in areas across our state," Calloway said.

For those traveling from states that have banned abortion - designated patient navigators will be able to help.

"They will help facilitate travel, lodging, secure funding on behalf of patients in partnership with established abortion funds," Calloway said.

Earlier this year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $35 million fund for reproductive health clinics to help with the anticipated surge of out-of-state patients. The state legislature also passed bills to protect medical providers from being charged in other states for providing abortions.

While State Senator Phil Boyle supports pro-choice - he’s introducing legislation to ban the use of taxpayer dollars from funding abortions for non-residents.

"I believe there’s going to be an effort to have taxpayers pay for airfare from women coming, hotel stays and abortion procedures with taxpayer money and that’s completely unacceptable," Boyle said. "New York State taxpayers shouldn’t have pay for them."

Boyle anticipates a special session to address abortion in the coming days and hopes his proposed bill will pass.