1 dead, 4 injured after woman drives into Planet Fitness building in NJ

A woman drove into a Planet Fitness building in New Jersey and killed a man inside earlier today.

1 dead, 4 injured

What we know:

At 12:20 p.m. earlier today, on August 26, a woman drove into the Planet Fitness building at 647 Newark Avenue in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

The woman struck a man who was working out inside the building, who was pronounced dead on arrival at the scene.

Four were injured, including the driver, who were all taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There is structural damage to the building, according to a City of Elizabeth spokesperson – the Elizabeth construction official has closed the building down until further notice.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of the driver, the three others that were injured and the man who died are currently unknown.

It is also unknown what caused the woman to crash into the building.