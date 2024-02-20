Plane lands on Long Island's Southern State Parkway

A small plane landed on the Southern State Parkway on Long Island Tuesday.

According to reports, the plane landed near the Exit 33 ramp to Route 109 in Suffolk County after overshooting the runway at Republic Airport.

Images from SkyFOX show the plane on the side of the road with a heavy police response.

Right and center lanes on the eastbound side of the highway are closed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.