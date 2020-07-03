Plan to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on 5th Avenue temporarily delayed

The plans to paint a giant, city-funded “Black Lives Matter” mural on 5th Avenue in Manhattan this week have been halted at the last minute.

President Donald Trump had slammed the idea on Twitter, calling the mural a “symbol of hate,” but the city is insisting that Trump’s opinion has nothing to do with the sudden stop.

Speaking to FOX 5 NY, a source said that Trump’s social media attack had nothing to do with the delay, while a spokesperson for the Mayor’s office says it was simply a scheduling issue and the mural will still be painted.

De Blasio has already committed to creating Black Lives Matter murals in each of New York City’s five boroughs.

"Other than the fact that we have a President who struggles to even understand where we come from, having Black Lives Matter printed anywhere in the city would be an incredible show of support," said Fania Washington, a Hell's Kitchen resident.

