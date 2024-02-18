84-year-old woman killed in fire at senior living complex on Long Island

article

An 84-year-old woman was killed in a fire that broke out Sunday morning at a senior living complex on Long Island, police said.

When the officers arrived at the complex in Plainfield, they saw smoke and flames coming from the 2nd-floor roof.

Residents were evacuated from the building.

Several residents were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. Police said two people were sent to a nearby hospital for further treatment and are in stable condition.

A 74-year-old woman sustained burns and was sent to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

The investigation remains ongoing.