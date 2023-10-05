4 people found dead inside home in Plainsboro; 'no threat to public,' police say

Four people were found dead inside a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, authorities announced.

The bodies were found Wednesday just after 4:30 p.m. after authorities received a 911 call requesting a welfare check at the home on Titus Lane.

According to authorities, there is no threat to the public.

No other details were available; Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Eamon Blanchard of the Plainsboro Police Department simply announced "a homicide is currently under investigation."

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Will Atkinson of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333 or Detective Javier Morillo the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.