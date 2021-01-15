Pizza shop takes donations to feed National Guard members at Capitol

article

A Washington, D.C., area pizza shop is taking donations to help feed National Guard members stationed at the U.S. Capitol.

We, The Pizza has created a page on its website for customers to buy hot, fresh pies that will be delivered to the troops.

The pizza shop says it will match every pizza donated and is also working with other restaurants in the area to provide even more meals.

Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., delivers pizza to members of the Delaware National Guard in the Capitol Visitor Center as the House debates of an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-R Expand

Earlier this week, Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida and Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, were seen handing out pizza to members of the National Guard.

The Justice Department's internal watchdog said Friday that it will investigate how the department and its law enforcement agencies prepared for and responded to last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The investigation by the inspector general's office will examine whether information was shared by the Justice Department to other agencies, including the Capitol Police, about the potential for violence.

