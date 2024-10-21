What is pink cocaine? Drug reportedly connected to Liam Payne, Diddy Combs

article

The Brief Pink cocaine is a bright-colored drug that is gaining popularity in the New York nightlife scene. The drug, also known as "tusi," is a combination of ketamine, often combined with MDMA, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids, according to the National Library of Science. A partial autopsy showed that pink cocaine was one of the drugs found in former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s system and the drug is also reportedly connected to a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs.



A drug is reportedly being connected to former One Direction singer Liam Payne and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Payne, who died after falling from a hotel balcony on Oct. 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, had a partial autopsy performed on his body and toxicology test results determined he had several substances in his body, including pink cocaine, according to a new report from ABC News.

The designer drug has been mentioned in a civil lawsuit against Combs as one of the entertainer’s alleged drugs of choice, FOX 5 New York reported. Here is what to know about the candy-colored drug.

What is pink cocaine?

Pink cocaine, also known as "tusi," has been connected to drug seizures and, in some cases, is being trafficked by the notorious Venezuelan migrant gang Tren de Argua , FOX 5 New York reported.

Multiple drug checking studies have found that the majority of tusi samples contain ketamine, often combined with methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methamphetamine, cocaine, opioids, and/or new psychoactive substances, according to the National Library of Science .

The bright-colored powder has been gaining popularity among the nightlife scene in New York City because of its low price and it is even being trafficked and sold in underground venues.

While the mystery powder is pink, narcotics experts tell FOX 5 New York that there is only a small amount (if any) of cocaine in it, and this makes it tough to determine what other drugs or chemicals are inside of it.

