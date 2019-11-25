Physician assistant moonlights as singer, songwriter

Faraz Sabir's singles 'Dance with Me' and '6 AM' are both among the most downloaded songs by DJs on DigitalDJPool.com.

But he's not your average artist.

The Connecticut native works full time in the emergency room as a physician assistant.

In between long shifts, helping patients, he works on new beats and tracks with his brother and producer, Adnan Sabir.

We chatted with the artist in his Williamsburg, Brooklyn studio.

Sabir says he feels the two professions balance each other out, and provide a sense of escape from each other. He combines a Caribbean and Pakistani sound - an amalgam of styles, inspired from his time in med school in Miami, and Sabir's Pakistani heritage.

Sabir paid a visit to the Ronald McDonald House New York on the Upper East Side. There, he was able to combine music and medicine, to help bring a smile to some of the patients' faces.

Faraz Sabir's new single '6 AM' is available now on all streaming services.