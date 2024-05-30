PHOTOS: Trump, crowd react to former president’s guilty verdict

Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Jurors convicted Trump on all 34 counts after deliberating for 9.5 hours.

See the photos below of Trump and the crowd reacting to his guilty verdict:

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside his attorney Todd Blanche as he arrives for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Watch live continuing coverage from FOX 5 NY.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.