Police release photos of suspects in Queens car meetup that left couple injured, car torched

Police are looking for suspects they say are responsible for a violent car meetup in the Malba section of Queens that left a security guard injured, a couple attacked, and a vehicle in flames.

Investigators have released new photos of two men wanted in connection with the incident.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, both suspects are believed to be between 18 and 24 years old.

One was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and pants, and the other was wearing a dark hat and dark sweatshirt.

The backstory:

Police say a group of people descended on South Drive and 141st Street in the Malba section of Queens around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, doing donuts and speeding over lawns in what they described as a large, reckless car meetup.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, an NYPD spokesperson said, "The Chief of Patrol Borough Queens North met with Councilmember Paladino and residents on Sunday, and the NYPD will be increasing patrols in the area."

What happened in the Malba section of Queens?

The chaos unfolded near 141st Street and 11th Avenue, where police say dozens of cars were drag racing and performing stunts in the residential neighborhood.

According to police, the violence began when a local couple confronted participants outside their home. The man told the group to leave his property before being attacked. His wife was punched in the face, and he suffered a fractured shoulder and other injuries.

Police say the car that caught fire during the incident belonged to a private security guard who works in the area.

What they're saying:

Council members Vickie Paladino, Robert Holden, and Kristy Marmorato are calling for tougher enforcement and accountability, with Paladino also offering assistance to residents seeking to obtain firearm permits for self-protection.

Paladino, who has described those involved as "thugs," "punks," and "animals," said her district will receive four dedicated NYPD patrol cars and additional security measures following the incident.

The councilwoman has also criticized what she called a slow emergency response, saying some residents who called 911 were told to contact the "quality of life" unit or 311 instead.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.