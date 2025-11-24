Council members call for crackdown in Queens after car meet turns violent

The Brief A Queens neighborhood erupted into chaos as dozens of drivers did donuts and allegedly torched a security vehicle during an illegal late-night street takeover in Malba. Council members Vickie Paladino, Robert Holden, and Kristy Marmorato are calling for tougher enforcement and accountability—offering assistance to residents seeking to obtain firearm permits for self-protection. Video shows a car on fire as crowds cheered, believed to belong to a security guard who was assaulted trying to stop the takeover, according to reports and local officials.



An apparent late-night car meetup in the Malba section of Queens erupted into chaos overnight Sunday, ending with a vehicle erupting in flames and a security guard being assaulted.

The incident, captured on video, has prompted calls from city council members for stronger enforcement against illegal street takeovers.

What we know:

A group of people descended on South Drive and 141st Street in the Malba section of Queens around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, doing donuts and speeding over lawns in what witnesses described as a late-night "takeover," according to the New York Post.

The NYPD responded to FOX 5 NY's request for comment on the situation, stating that police had been assigned to a possible crime of drag racing around 12:30 a.m., but then stopped and performed a separate arrest at another location, delaying them from the initial call.

At 12:50 a.m., the call was upgraded to "criminal mischief," which led to the officers rerouting back to the original crime.

"The Chief of Patrol Borough Queens North met with Councilmember Paladino and residents on Sunday, and the NYPD will be increasing patrols in the area," a spokesperson for the NYPD told FOX 5 NY.

Once again, I want to urge any residents of my district who are interested in obtaining their carry or premises permits to contact my office. We are offering assistance with the application process and legal fees to all who wish to exercise their constitutional right to self-protection. — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino

Resident says his car was set on fire

Car set on fire apparent car meet-up in Malba, Queens, late on Nov. 23, 2025.X / @VickieforNYC

A local resident believed to be a private security officer told the Post that his car was set on fire during the chaos.

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino said he was assaulted during the incident.

Car set on fire apparent car meet-up in Malba, Queens, late on Nov. 23, 2025.X / @VickieforNYC

According to the resident, he heard roaring engines and screeching tires, and rushed outside to find about 40 cars flooding the street.

Video posted to social media by city council members appeared to show a car parked at the end of a cul-de-sac with flashing lights before it was later set on fire as drivers spun their vehicles in circles around it, doing donuts, while crowds of people yelled and cheered.

"A private security guard attempted to calm the situation. He was assaulted by the mob and his vehicle was set on fire. He suffered significant injuries. A local resident was also assaulted," Paladino said in a post on X.

Paladino also shared another video, writing, "A homeowner would be entirely justified using deadly force on these animals, and one day it will come to that if this isn’t stopped."

The councilwoman criticized the emergency response to the takeover, saying residents who called 911 were told to contact the "quality of life team" or 311.

"Unacceptable," she said. "These violent street takeovers should be met with maximum force by the police department."

Malba section of Queens

Malba section of Queens according to Google Maps.

What's next:

According to Paladino, the city will now assign four dedicated NYPD patrol cars to Malba (outside College Point) and implement additional, undisclosed security measures. She said she plans to meet with the NYPD chief of department and local precinct leaders to review the response.

"We have NEVER had these problems before. Now it’s an epidemic. What changed? We stopped arresting criminals," she wrote.

Lawmakers call individuals ‘thugs,’ ‘punks,’ ‘animals’

What they're saying:

A homeowner told FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini he and his wife were attacked after confronting people he described as "teens with their faces covered." His face was obscured during his interview with Bertini.

"They were all messed up," he told Bertini. "I knew if I didn't cover my face up, it was just going to get worse."

The man said he wound up with a fractured shoulder after the encounter.

Paladino repeatedly referred to the alleged suspects as "thugs" and "animals," and said her office is offering assistance to residents who wish to obtain firearm permits. She said she will help with the application process and legal fees for those "who wish to exercise their constitutional right to self-protection."

Paladino warned that patience among residents is wearing thin.

Council Members Robert Holden and Kristy Marmorato also condemned the violence, calling it part of a wider pattern of reckless car meetups and street takeovers that have plagued neighborhoods citywide.

"Vickie Paladino, Kristy Marmorato, myself and many others have been yelling and screaming about these car meetups, the blasting music, and the reckless driving for years, yet it keeps falling on deaf ears," Holden said. "What happened in Malba was unreal, but it is the same chaos we see across the city."

Holden also blamed state leadership for what he called a lack of accountability.

"In my district, these punks take over our streets while the cops do nothing and there is no punishment thanks to pro-criminal politicians like Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul," he said.

Lawmakers call on Trump, Bondi

Big picture view:

The incident drew national commentary as well. Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn weighed in on X, urging local communities to build stronger partnerships with law enforcement.

"There are animals in our midst," Flynn wrote.

Flynn tagged President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi in the post. They haven't responded publicly.

FOX 5 NY has not confirmed any information from police about the reported incident in Malba.