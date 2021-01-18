PHOTOS: Inauguration Day from past to present

From crowd size to circumstances changing the ceremony, the swearing in of each president has looked different on Inauguration Day throughout history.

Take a look back with the photos below.

Donald J. Trump - 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: A view of the crowd at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump on January 20, 2017. (Photo by Bill O'Leary /The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump waves to the crowd on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Pho Expand

US President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during his swearing-in ceremony on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. / AFP / Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Barack Obama - 2013

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd after his speech at the ceremonial swearing-in during the 57th Presidential Inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obam Expand

U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd Monday, January 21, 2013 during the inauguration parade along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Barack Obama - 2009

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 20: INAUGURATION 2009; Crowds gather on the National Mall in Washington for the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Barack Obama. The view is from behind the inaugural podium on the West Front of the Capitol early Tuesday Expand

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama walk down Pennsylvania Avenue as they wave to the crowd on Tuesday, January 20, 2009, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Ted Richardson/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

George W. Bush - 2005

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 20: (L to R) U.S. President George W. Bush takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist while first lady Laura Bush, Jenna Bush and Barbara Bush look onduring the inaugural ceremony January 20, 2005 Expand

George W. Bush - 2001

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 20: President George W. Bush makes his acceptance speech during the 43rd Inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. (Photo By Douglas Graham/Roll Call/Getty Images)

(FILES): This January 20, 2001 file photo shows US President George W. Bush (L) taking the oath of office from US Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist (robe) during inaugural ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. At noon on January Expand

William J. Clinton - 1997

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 20: SWEARING IN--President Bill Clinton delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in for his second term. (Photo by Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images)

US President Bill Clinton (L), First Lady Hillary, and daughter Chelsea (R), wave to the crowd as they walk the inaugural parade route 20 January in Washington, DC. Earlier, Clinton was sworn in on Capitol Hill for his second term as US president. AF Expand

William J. Clinton - 1993

Inauguration of President of United States, President William Jefferson Clinton,42nd President,52nd Presidency Washington, DC, 1/20/93 (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Bill Clinton, 42nd President, waves to the crowd on Inauguration Day January 20, 1993 in Washington, DC (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

George Bush - 1989

(Original Caption) Vice President-elect George Bush takes the oath of office on Inauguration day in Washington, DC. His wife, Barbara, holds the Bible while Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart administers the oath of office.

Ronald Reagan - 1985

Washington, DC. Jan. 17 1985 Fireworks illuminate the frozen skies over the White House in celebration of President Ronald Reagan's second inauguration. At the time of these photos the temperature was hovering around 5 degrees below zero. This was on Expand

US President Ronald Reagan (C) is sworn in as 40th President of the United States by Chief Justice Warren Burger (R) beside his wife Nancy Reagan (C) during inaugural ceremony, on January 21, 1985 in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC. (Photo by - Expand

Ronald Reagan - 1981

(Original Caption) President-elect Ronald Reagan takes the oath of office during inauguration ceremonies in Washington, DC. His wife, Nancy, is holding the Bible and Chief Justice Warren Burger is administering the oath.

Washington DC. 1-20-1981 Newly sworn in as the 40th President of the United States Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy depart the United States Capitol on route to their inaugural parade. Credit: Mark Reinstein (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Expand

Jimmy Carter - 1977