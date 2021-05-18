PHOTOS: Florida diver comes face-to-face with massive bull shark

article

A Florida diver captured stunning images of his close-up encounter with a massive female bull shark.

Captain John Moore was diving off the coast of Jupiter when he found himself within inches of the apex predator.

"Up close and personal inspection of the very impressive serrated teeth of a large female Bull shark," Capt. Moore wrote on Instagram. "A fish had grabbed the chunk of bait and run toward me for cover, before getting scared and dropping the chunk. This set me up for a shot that’s even too close for my 20mm lens."

According to CBS 12, Moore says the shark was pregnant and is overweight because of the influx of baitfish around this time.

"If you zoom in on her mouth, you can see a stinging jellyfish she’s about to get in her mouth. They hate those things almost as much as I do," he wrote.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bull sharks can grow to a maximum size of about 11 feet. It is one of the more dangerous shark species, accounting for the third-highest number of attacks on humans.

