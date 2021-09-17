Philippe Chow restaurant shooting may be linked to high-end gunpoint robberies

The NYPD is investigating a possible connection between a shooting outside trendy Philippe Chow restaurant on the Upper East Side and at least two other high-end gunpoint robberies in the city.

Two gunmen and a getaway driver in a Mercedes are wanted for taking a Rolex watch Wednesday of one patron while shooting another in the outdoor dining area of the celebrity-frequented eatery.

A black 9 mm handgun with shell casing lodged in the slide was recovered. The victims were expected to recover.

Cops describe one of the suspects as wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt and dark jeans while another was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

In separate incidents, police are searching for a pair of robbers targetting people wearing expensive jewelry as they leave Manhattan hotspots, including one where a man was robbed of approximately $4 million in jewelry.

The NYPD says the first incident took place on Thursday, August 14, just before 4:30 a.m. A 47-year-old man and a 27-year-old man had just left TAO Downtown on 9th Ave in Midtown. When they walked to the corner of West 30 St. and Broadway, two men got out of a black Mercedes Benz.

They walked up to the victims. One of them pulled a gun and they took multiple pieces of jewelry from the two victims, including multiple chains, necklaces, rings, and a Richard Mille watch from the 47-year-old with a total value of approximately $4 million, and a medallion necklace from the 27-year-old worth approximately $10,000.

The robbers then jumped back in their car and took off southbound on Broadway toward West 28 Street and turned left toward 5 Avenue.

The victims were not hurt.

The second robbery took place just after 1 a.m. on Saturday. A 34-year-old man had just left Pergola restaurant located at 36 West 28 Street and was walking toward Broadway in Chelsea when a black Mercedes Benz approached and parked at the corner.

Two men got out of the car and pointed a gun at the victim. They took a Cuban necklace, a tennis bracelet, and an Audemar watch from the victim, with a total value of approximately $100,000.

They took off in the Mercedes Benz southbound on Broadway and then turned right onto West 27 Street, heading toward 6 Avenue.

RELATED: Man robbed of $4M in jewelry on Manhattan street

The victim was not injured.

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams was asked about the shooting outside Philippe Chow.

Advertisement

"If we ignore this problem in Brownsville it's going to spill over on Broadway," said Adams.