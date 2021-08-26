Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
5
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County

Man robbed of $4M in jewelry on Manhattan street

By
Published 
NYPD
FOX 5 NY

Man robbed of $4M in jewelry in NYC

A pair of robbers is targetting people wearing expensive jewelry as they leave Manhattan hotspots.

NEW YORK - A pair of robbers are targetting people wearing expensive jewelry as they leave Manhattan hotspots, including one where a man was robbed of approximately $4 million in jewelry.

The NYPD says the first incident took place on Thursday, August 14, just before 4:30 a.m.  A 47-year-old man and a 27-year-old man had just left TAO Downtown on 9th Ave in Midtown.  When they walked to the corner of West 30 St. and Broadway, two men got out of a black Mercedes Benz.

They walked up to the victims.  One of them pulled a gun and they took multiple pieces of jewelry from the two victims, including multiple chains, necklaces, rings, and a Richard Mille watch from the 47-year-old with a total value of approximately $4 million, and a medallion necklace from the 27-year-old worth approximately $10,000.

The robbers then jumped back in their car and took off southbound on Broadway toward West 28 Street and turned left toward 5 Avenue.

The victims were not hurt.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The second robbery took place just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.  A 34-year-old man had just left Pergola restaurant located at 36 West 28 Street and was walking toward Broadway in Chelsea when a black Mercedes Benz approached and parked at the corner.

Two men got out of the car and pointed a gun at the victim.  They took a Cuban necklace, a tennis bracelet, and an Audemar watch from the victim, with a total value of approximately $100,000.

They took off in the Mercedes Benz southbound on Broadway and then turned right onto West 27 Street, heading toward 6 Avenue.

The victim was not injured.

The NYPD says the first suspect is has a dark complexion, is approximately 5'0" tall, and weighs 140 pounds. The other suspect has a medium complexion, is approximately 5'2" tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

The vehicle that both individuals were passengers in is described as a black Mercedes Benz with an illuminated emblem on the front of the car, tinted windows, and 5-point star rims. An unknown third individual was driving the vehicle.

MORE UNUSUAL NEWS:

Man dies after having sex using epoxy adhesive instead of a condom

Raw chicken parts found circling airport baggage claim

Guy napping mistaken for a dead body