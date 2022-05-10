Philadelphia school accidentally sells lingerie disguised as roses at Mother’s Day sale

Parents and students at a Philadelphia school got quite the surprise after purchasing what they thought were faux roses from the school’s plant sale.

Saint Anslem School in Northeast Philadelphia recently sent a letter home to parents alerting them that the roses that were sold were not in fact roses at all.

"It has come to our attention that the roses sold at our Mother’s Day plant sale were not the single faux flower originally intended," read the letter to parents.

Instead, the school says the roses were a "Valentine’s Day gift intended for adults."

Video shared with FOX 29 by one parent shows that what was inside the roses was actually a rolled up pair of underwear.

The school says administrators are looking into how the error occurred and are taking steps to prevent it from happening again.