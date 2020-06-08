Philadelphia-area couple gets married during peaceful protests, goes viral as footage emerges

A couple has received international attention for a beautiful moment captured during the peaceful protests in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The couple, identified as Dr. Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon, were married at the Logan near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Dr. Kerry-Anne is an OBGYN medical expert in Delran, NJ and also a captain in the US Army.

While taking pictures before the ceremony, they stepped out for a moment that was captured by professional photographers and surprised protesters.

The now viral images and footage shows the beautiful couple posing on the Parkway with protesters all around them.

Their videographer, Luxor Wedding Films, shared professional footage with FOX 29 detailing the set-up of the ceremony.

The couple were supposed to get married next year at Legacy Castle in Morris County, NJ but their plans were postponed due to coronavirus.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP