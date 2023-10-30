Pfizer to shutter North Jersey campus; nearly 800 jobs affected

article

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer plans to shutter a campus in northern New Jersey, impacting nearly 800 jobs, according to the state's labor department.

The company plans to close its Peapack campus in Somerset County by February 2024, according to a statement given to healthcare news website Fierce Pharma.

Pfizer has faced slumping sales this year, with sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and its coronavirus treatment weaker than it had expected in 2023. Pfizer Inc. now foresees 2023 revenue in a range of $58 billion to $61 billion, down from its prior forecast for $67 billion to $70 billion, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this month, the company announced a sweeping $3.5 billion cost-cutting initiative due to this weakened demand. It is unclear how cost-cutting measures will affect Pfizer's 83,000 jobs worldwide.

According to Fierce Pharma, Pfizer says a "vast majority" of Peapack workers will be relocated to the company's New York City headquarters, while some will be reassigned to work at the company's Parsippany, New Jersey, site.