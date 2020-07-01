Pfizer reports encouraging, very early COVID-19 vaccine test results

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer and a Germany company are reporting that their experimental COVID-19 vaccine appears to be working in the early stages of a human trial.

“At this point, the key thing is the vaccine appears to be safe, well-tolerated, and produces antibody responses that could be protective,” said Dr. Mark Mulligan, the Director of the NYU Langone Vaccine Center.

Pfizer released a statement saying in part: “We are encouraged by the clinical data... in the face of this global health crisis, we approach this goal with the utmost urgency.”

Phase one of the human trial included 45 people. Phase two will likely involve hundreds, followed by phase three.

“The final phase would enroll many thousands, perhaps 30,000 participants,” Dr. Mulligan said. “That final phase in all likelihood would begin in late summer or early fall.”

During the human trial, the pharmaceutical companies will also be producing the vaccine for distribution instead of waiting for the final results.

“There will be vaccine being produced on the hope and chance that the vaccine is protective,” Dr. Mulligan said.

In the meantime, Dr. Anthony Fauci has said in recent weeks that he is cautiously optimistic that scientists can find a safe and effective vaccine by early next year.