Where can I get the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot?

Several major pharmacy chains are now offering booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19.

The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents, those ages 50 to 64 with risky underlying health problems, and those ages 18-64 at an increased risk of exposure due to their occupation. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

Individuals who initially received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for a booster at this time, per CDC guidance.

CVS Health announced Friday that booster shots are now available at select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations. Those interested are strongly encouraged to make an appointment at CVS.com or MinuteClinic.com to ensure they are able to access the correct vaccine as each participating location is offering either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, not all three.

Walgreens is also offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations in stores nationwide. Appointments can be scheduled online, by calling 1-800-Walgreens or by calling a local Walgreens store.

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies are now administering Pfizer booster shots and will be partnering with community groups and officials to administer boosters to eligible individuals with a focus on rural and underserved areas. Appointments can be scheduled online on Walmart and Sam's Club's websites and both offer walk-in availabilty with no appointments.

H-E-B pharmacies is offering booster shots as well and will be accepting walk-ins on Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Monday, Sept. 27. Customers can schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine by checking the scheduler tool on heb.com/vaccine for appointment availability.

