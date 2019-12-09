Pete Frates, inspiration behind ALS ice bucket challenge, dies at 34

article

Pete Frates, the creator and inspiration behind the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, has died, according to Boston College. He was 34.

“Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency. A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity,” his family said in a statement via Boston College.

“He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others.”

