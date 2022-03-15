Pete Alonso car crash: NY Mets star in 'brutal' wreck, says he's lucky to be alive

New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso was back to work Tuesday after a horrifying car crash over the weekend in Tampa, Florida.

Alonso, 27, spoke to reporters Monday inside the locker room at the Mets spring training facility in Port St. Lucie about the frightening ordeal.

"Yesterday, I got into a really kind of brutal car accident," said Alonso. "To me it is just really special to be here. This is a really special spring training. Because yesterday was a close experience to death. My car flipped over probably about three times. A guy ran and red light and T-boned me. And, to me, I'm just really thankful to be alive."

Alonso was driving his vehicle Sunday after leaving his home in Tampa when he was struck by another vehicle. He was upside down and trapped inside the car before he was able to kick through a windshield to get out.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

FILE IMAGE - Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sept. 26, 2021, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

His wife, Haley, was in the car behind him and witnessed the crash. She directed people in the area who helped Alonso before authorities arrived.

"My wife was an absolute trooper yesterday. She really helped. You never know what can happen. Anything can happen at any given moment. Anything can get derailed at any single time. One thing I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, then next thing I know I am kicking my windshield in trying to get out of a flipped over car," said Alonso.

Alonso was grateful to be alive.

"I didn't know if I was going to be hurt, like when I was kind of upside down. I just like I'm okay, I kind of took me, I don't know, like, it's kind of like a weird, weird moment. Very, very scary moment. But for me, it's I'm just happy to be healthy and I'm just happy that everything is everything's ok," said Alonso.

RELATED: Mets' Pete Alonso 'thankful to be alive'

On Monday, Alonso took some ground balls and did some one-on-one drills but did not participate in full training.

"I'm just really thankful to be alive and really thankful that I'm healthy. I'm very thankful to be here. It's just, anything can happen at any given moment. And I'm just super, super blessed to be here," said Alonso.

RELATED: MLB Lockout ends: Here's what you should know

The emotional toll was obvious.

Advertisement

"I don't think I've been happier returning to spring training," said Alonso.