MLB Lockout ends: Here's what you should know as players vote to accept new labor deal

The 99-day MLB lockout has come to a close of March 10, according to the Associated Press, as players voted to accept the league's latest labor deal offer, thus salvaging a 162-game regular season.

Read More: MLB, players reach agreement, paving way to end months-long lockout

News of the lockout's end came from a person who spoke with the AP on condition of anonymity as no announcement was authorized.

Here's what you should know about the situation.

Why was there a lockout?

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired, and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.

Teams decided to force the long-anticipated confrontation during an offseason rather than risk players walking out during the summer, as they did in 1994. Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a work stoppage, but they have been accelerating toward a clash for more than two years.

"We believe that an offseason lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a letter to fans. "We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time. This defensive lockout was necessary because the players’ association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive."

An agreement was also not made during Feb. 1's negotiations between the league and the players association.

What was the union demanding?

Initially, the union demanded change following anger over a declining average salary, middle-class players forced out by teams concentrating payroll on the wealthy and veterans jettisoned in favor of lower-paid youth, especially among clubs tearing down their rosters to rebuild.

"As players we see major problems with it," New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer said of the 2016 agreement. "First and foremost, we see a competition problem and how teams are behaving because of certain rules that are within that, and adjustments have to be made because of that in order to bring out the competition."

The union was seeking changes to the league's eligibility for free agency. Players currently need six years of MLB service time to satisfy that requirement.

Players were hoping to see that threshold lowered, allowing them to become free agents while younger and more valuable. They also wanted to see a designated hitter (DH) added to National League rosters, which players hope will secure a job for a veteran.

The Associated Press had reported the players also wanted to see the league’s luxury tax threshold raised from $210 million to $245 million, allowing teams to take on a higher payroll without a financial penalty. It’s part of their desire to see an increase in competition and a decrease in tanking.

Management, intent on preserving salary restraints gained in recent decades, rejected the union’s requests for what teams regarded as significant alterations to the sport’s economic structure.

What does the new deal entail?

The new collective bargaining agreement expands the playoffs to 12 teams and introduces incentives to limit so-called "tanking." The minimum salary will rise from $570,500 to about $700,000, and the luxury tax threshold will increase from $210 million to $230 million this year, a slight loosening for the biggest spenders such as the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Red Sox. A new bonus pool was established for players not yet eligible for arbitration, a way to boost salaries for young stars.

Under the deal, if a negotiated agreement on a draft is reached by July 25, direct amateur draft-pick compensation would be removed for free agents starting with the 2022-23 offseason.

If the sides do not reach an agreement by July 25, direct amateur-draft pick compensation would remain in place.

In MLB's proposal for an international draft, teams would rotate picking in different quadrants of the first round over a four-year period. A slotting system would be installed similar to what the union agreed to starting in 2012 for the amateur draft covering residents of the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

The international draft proposal includes hard slots that could not be negotiated by individuals. MLB estimates $17 million in additional spending for the drafted international players above the $166.3 million spent by the 30 teams in 2021, plus an additional $6 million on non-drafted players. The draft would start in 2024.

International players would lose the right to pick which team they sign with. The age for the draft would be in the year a player turns 16.

The deal also will set off a rapid-fire round of free agency. Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among 138 big leaguers still without a team, including some who might benefit from the adoption of a universal designated hitter.

What does today's vote mean for the season?

Earlier on March 10, MLB sent the players an offer and gave them until 3 p.m. to accept in order to play a full season. The union announced the player vote around 3:25 p.m.

Owners had discussed the deal before MLB sent it to the players association.

Talks aimed at ending the lockout had bogged down on the draft issue Wednesday, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, raising the total to 184. He said opening day would be no earlier than April 14.

Manfred did not use the word "canceled" to describe the games wiped off the calendar but left the appearance 162 games no longer could be played due to baseball's ninth work stoppage.

What about spring training?

With the Cactus League, spring training was supposed to start on Feb. 26. The Grapefruit League was also supposed to start on the same date, according to their website.

According to the Associated Press on March 10, if a deal is reached and ratified later in the day, players could start reporting to spring training on March 11. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

How would a shorter season have affected players?

Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

What were players doing amid the lockout?

In the Phoenix area, dozens of locked-out players were still on the field, training together.

"I started last week, and it was five or six, then word got out," said Austin Slater with the San Francisco Giants. "Today, it’s gotta be close to 30 of the guys."

The players were playing at Legacy Sports Complex in Mesa.

"It’s been great to talk with these guys and get to know them and discuss what’s going on, and most importantly, work out," said Patrick Wisdom with the Chicago Cubs. "For me, just to be outside and throw some balls across the diamond."

Slater said players are prepared to get back in the game, whenever that may happen.

"Guys are ready, but guys are treating this as still the off-season work. Whether it be the first week of spring training in your club facility or out here, the work is going to be about the same. So guys are preparing," said Slater.

How did the lockout affect Arizona businesses?

According to an economic impact study by Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business, Spring Training provide an influx of more than $640 million into the local economy in 2018.

As the lockout continues, businesses in Arizona are missing out on potential revenue.

"It hurts the bottom line," said George Gebran, one of the partners with U.S. Egg.

Gebran said they usually have a huge influx of baseball fans, especially at a Scottsdale location that is located next to the stadium. The lockout changed all that.

"The big difference is the staffing right now," said Gebran. "We have six servers on the floor. Typically all March, we'd have nine servers. We have two bussers. We should have three. I've got four cooks back there, and I should have seven on a typical March."

Meanwhile, the owners of Willies Taco Joint and Crown Public House say they are ready for fans to came pouring back to Downtown Phoenix with a thirst for baseball, beer and bar food.

"We had a rough couple of years because of the pandemic," said Jason Bell with Crown Public House.

"We do want everyone to come down. It's a big time of year that we hire people for. It gets money flowing. It gets people coming out," said Hunter Katen with Willies Taco Joint.

The lack of games and fans at Chase Field will hurt a lot of people’s bottom line, as restaurant workers lose out on dollars when there are no baseball crowds eating and leaving tips.

"Everyone that comes down makes a difference for all of us," said Katen. "Waves of people come down, and we just haven't been seeing that lately."

Bell, meanwhile, is holding out hope that an agreement is made soon, but he says he is preparing for the possibility of no deals being made.

"I'm going to be checking the calendar more often on what Phoenix has for conventions," said Bell. "We also have [St. Patrick's Day] coming up, which will be good too."

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Related Stories

Watch LiveNOW From FOX

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app