Pete Alonso signing with Baltimore Orioles on 5-year deal: Reports
BALTIMORE - First baseman Pete Alonso is heading to the Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple reports.
What we know:
Alonso and the Orioles have agreed to a five-year, $155 million deal that would bring the Polar Bear to the American League East.
The backstory:
The move comes after years of failing to reach a long-term contract agreement with the New York Mets. Alonso reportedly rejected a seven-year, $158 million offer from the club before the 2023 season. In 2025, Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million deal, opting out just months ago.
Prior to Wednesday, Alonso had spent his entire seven-year career with the Mets. The five-time All Star won the National League Rookie of the Year Award with the Mets in 2019, and is the all-time franchise leader in home runs.
What we don't know:
The Orioles have not yet confirmed the deal.
The Source: Information in this story is from ESPN, Major League Baseball and NJ.com.