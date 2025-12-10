Pete Alonso signing with Baltimore Orioles on 5-year deal: Reports

article

The Brief First baseman Pete Alonso has signed with the Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple reports. The reported deal is for five years and $155 million. Alonso had spent his entire seven-year career with the New York Mets.



First baseman Pete Alonso is heading to the Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple reports.

Pete Alonso to the Orioles

What we know:

Alonso and the Orioles have agreed to a five-year, $155 million deal that would bring the Polar Bear to the American League East.

The backstory:

The move comes after years of failing to reach a long-term contract agreement with the New York Mets. Alonso reportedly rejected a seven-year, $158 million offer from the club before the 2023 season. In 2025, Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million deal, opting out just months ago.

Prior to Wednesday, Alonso had spent his entire seven-year career with the Mets. The five-time All Star won the National League Rookie of the Year Award with the Mets in 2019, and is the all-time franchise leader in home runs.

What we don't know:

The Orioles have not yet confirmed the deal.