Pet snake swallows beach towel; video shows vets removing it

Staff at a veterinary hospital in Australia had their work cut out for them when a woman brought in a pet python that had swallowed a beach towel the night before.

Video shared by the Small Animal and Specialist Hospital in Sydney shows veterinarians removing the towel from 'Monty,' an 18-year-old female jungle carpet python.

"We see all kinds of interesting cases in our Avian and Exotics Department, but it's not every day we see something quite as unusual and as extraordinary as this case," the hospital wrote on its Facebook page.

The video shows the towel making its way out from deep inside the python's body. The endoscope was equipped with a camera.

"Once we had a good grip, the towel was able to be carefully removed from the gastrointestinal tract with endoscopic guidance. It was smiles all round and we're happy to report that both Monty and the beach towel have lived to see another day!"

Monty was discharged from the hospital the same day. Her owner told the hospital that she was back to her 'happy, hungry self.'