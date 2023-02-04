Teenage girl killed by shark while jet skiing in Australian river
AUSTRALIA - A teenage girl was killed in a suspected shark attack in the Western Australian city of Perth after she jumped from her jet ski, police said.
According to police, the 16-year-old was pulled from the Swan River with critical injuries.
Emergency personnel provided medical assistance to her at the scene, but she died, Police Acting Inspector Paul Robinson said.
Robinson said the victim was with her friends on jet skis.
"The family weren’t there when this took place, however, her friends were and as you can imagine this is an extremely traumatic incident for anyone to witness, so obviously we’re offering counseling services to anyone who did witness it or is affected by the incident," he said.
He said the Department of Fisheries had advised him it was unusual for a shark to be so far down the river, which flows through Perth into the Indian Ocean.
Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.