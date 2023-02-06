Person of interest in custody in shooting of off-duty NYPD cop: Sources

article

Sources have told FOX 5 NY that a person of interest has been arrested in connection to the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The person, a 38-year-old man, was arrested in Rockland County where he was allegedly hiding out in a hotel.

The man is reportedly from Upper Manhattan and will be brought back to New York City at some point tonight to face charges.

RELATED: Off-duty NYPD officer fighting for his life after being shot

On Saturday night, the off-duty officer, a 5-year veteran of the NYPD, a father, and a husband, was shot in the head and critically injured during an attempted robbery.

The suspect also has several prior arrests, but none for any violent offenses.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.