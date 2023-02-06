Off-duty NYPD officer fighting for his life after being shot

Community and religious leaders came together in Brooklyn on Sunday night to hold a prayer service for the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot by an unknown robber in East New York.

The officer, a 5-year veteran of the NYPD, a father, and a husband, was shot in the head and critically injured during an attempted robbery on Saturday night.

"As we see so often in this city, too many illegal guns are in the hands of bad people doing bad things," Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.

According to investigators, the officer was with a relative, meeting someone to purchase a vehicle on Saturday evening as part of an arrangement made on Facebook Marketplace. At some point during the sale, a robbery attempt was made, and the officer was shot.

Police say they are looking for a single suspect. Authorities have promised to find the suspect responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.