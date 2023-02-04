Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn

An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in East New York on Saturday night, sources told FOX 5 NY.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Ruby Street, according to police sources.

RELATED: NYPD officer shot in the Bronx, teen in custody

According to sources, this shooting was the result of an attempted robbery that began with an ad for a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace.

The officer, a 5-year veteran of the force, was reportedly shot in the head and is in critical condition.

RELATED: NYC marks 1 year since deaths of NYPD Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera

Detectives are searching for a single suspect. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.