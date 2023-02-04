Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in East New York on Saturday night, sources told FOX 5 NY.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Ruby Street, according to police sources.
RELATED: NYPD officer shot in the Bronx, teen in custody
According to sources, this shooting was the result of an attempted robbery that began with an ad for a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace.
The officer, a 5-year veteran of the force, was reportedly shot in the head and is in critical condition.
RELATED: NYC marks 1 year since deaths of NYPD Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera
Detectives are searching for a single suspect. So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.