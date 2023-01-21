NYC marks 1 year since deaths of NYPD Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera

Expand / Collapse search

NEW YORK - Saturday marked the first anniversary of the death of two NYPD detectives in an ambush in Harlem.

Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were gunned down on January 21, 2022, after responding to a domestic violence call.

Saturday morning, loved ones and officials attended a memorial mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral to remember and honor their lives.

During the service, Det. Rivera's widow, Dominique, made the surprise announcement that she was pregnant with their child.  