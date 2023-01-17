NYPD officer shot in the Bronx

An NYPD officer was hospitalized after being shot in the Bronx early on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. in the area of 183rd St. and Prospect Ave. in the Belmont section.

The uniformed officer from the 48th precinct was hit in the arm. They were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. Their condition was unknown but the officer was expected to survive.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, but it was unclear if they were the shooter. The NYPD says they were searching for a second person in connection with the shooting.

Police warn that he might be armed with a gun.

No other details were immediately available. The NYPD was planning to hold an update to release more details later in the morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.