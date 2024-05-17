Person in custody in random NYC attack on Steve Buscemi

A person is in police custody in connection to the random New York City attack on character actor Steve Buscemi, the NYPD told FOX 5 NY.

Police originally identified 50-year-old Clifton William as a person of interest after Buscemi, 66, was punched in the face near 3rd Avenue and E 27th Street in Kips Bay, Manhattan, last week. It is unclear if William is now in custody.

Steve Buscemi of the television show 'Miracle Workers' poses in the green room during the TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2019 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on February 11, 2019 in Pasadena, California. 505702 (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Imag (Getty Images) Expand

Buscemi's publicist confirmed the attack on the actor Sunday, calling him "another victim of a random act of violence in the city."

"He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY," publicist Alana Kass said in a statement to FOX 5 NY.

Buscemi himself has not spoken out about the attack.

Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.