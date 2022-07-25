Pennsylvania man dies after he was strangled by pet snake that was later shot by police

A Pennsylvania man has died days after he was found with a pet snake wrapped around his neck inside his home in Lehigh County.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Church Street in Upper Macungie on July 20 for reports of a man in cardiac arrest.

Elliot Senseman, 27, was found on lying on the floor with mid-section of 18-foot snake around his neck, according to police. An officer shot the snake in the head, and pulled the man to safety.

Senseman was transported to a local hospital where he died four days later from anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction, according to the coroner's office.

MORE HEADLINES:

"I’ve been doing this job for 19 years and this is the first time I’ve seen anything like this," Lieutenant Peter Nickischer said.

Authorities say the snake was the man's pet and several other snake enclosures were found inside the home. The incident remains under investigation.



