Parts of Penn Station could close during FIFA World Cup; plan not finalized

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The Brief Parts of Penn Station could be restricted to FIFA World Cup ticketholders for up to four hours before matches, potentially limiting NJ Transit access for regular commuters. The reported plan could impact eight matches, including weekday games, raising concerns about added delays for everyday riders. FOX 5 NY has not confirmed the plan; NJ Transit says details are still being finalized and will be announced later this month.



Parts of Penn Station could close during the World Cup this summer, raising concerns about disruptions for New Jersey commuters.

Why you should care:

The plan, first reported by NorthJersey.com, would restrict NJ Transit riders from boarding New Jersey-bound trains at the Midtown transit hub for about four hours before matches begin.

Under the reported proposal, only World Cup ticketholders would be allowed to enter Penn Station through entrances along Seventh Avenue at West 32nd and 33rd streets, as they head to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: A screen displays info about the strike in the empty New Jersey Transit hall in Penn Station on May 16, 2025 in New York City. About 450 members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen walked off the job a Expand

Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road riders would instead be directed to alternate entrances.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority representative referred questions to the event’s host committee but said the Long Island Rail Road concourse and subway stations at Penn Station would remain open.

The reported changes would affect eight World Cup matches scheduled for the region, including four on weekdays during peak commuting hours, raising concerns about delays for regular riders.

New York World Cup schedule

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: FIFA World Cup Trophy on display during the official Trophy Tour around FIFA 2026 World Cup host cities on July 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Expand

Timeline:

The city's first match — a Group C clash between Brazil and Morocco — will be on the third day of the tournament.

Here's the full schedule for New York New Jersey Stadium

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco (6 p.m. ET)

June 16: France vs. Senegal (3 p.m. ET)

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal (8 p.m. ET)

June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany (4 p.m. ET)

June 27: Panama vs. England (5 p.m. ET)

June 30 Round of 32: Winner, Group I vs 3rd place team, Groups C, D, F, G, H (5 p.m. ET)

July 5 Round of 16: Winner, Game 76 vs Winner, Game 68 (4 p.m. ET)

July 19: World Cup Final (3 p.m. ET)

FOX 5 NY has not independently confirmed the details of the plan.

NJ Transit officials said in a statement that logistics are still being worked out.

What they're saying:

"The mobility plan is still being finalized and will be announced later this month," the agency said. "NJ TRANSIT remains committed to safely transporting 40,000 fans to and from the FIFA matches, while also providing a transportation plan that will minimize the impacts to our regular riders to the greatest extent possible."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how significantly commuters would be affected if the plan is implemented.